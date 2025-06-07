Spikes Walk Off With 5-4 Victory Over Black Bears on Saturday

June 7, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Trailing 4-1 entering the sixth, and 4-3 in the ninth, the State College Spikes made the most of their opportunities late as a two-run error gave them a 5-4 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

One night after overcoming a three-run deficit only to fall in the ninth, the Spikes (1-2) started their surge in the final frame by drawing three straight walks to load the bases. West Virginia (2-2) pitcher Cannon Pickell bounced back to record back-to-back strikeouts, but Ryan Rivera's ground ball to second base was misplayed to allow Lorenzo Carrier and Eric Colaco to score with the winning runs.

State College got on the board in the first with Harrison Didawick's RBI triple to left-center field, then scratched out runs on a wild pitch in the sixth and a Hugh Pinkney double in the eighth to put themselves in position for the walk-off win.

Tyrone, Pa. native Rodney Shultz (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to end the night for the Spikes and allowed just one hit as he picked up the win. Shultz combined with fellow State College Jason Shockley and Landon O'Donnell, combined to yield only two hits and a walk over five shutout innings of relief to finish the game.

Javon Hernandez also starred for the Spikes, making a tremendous leaping catch at shortstop to lead to a sixth-inning double play while turning in a double, a stolen base and two runs on offense.

Sunday, the Spikes complete their Opening Weekend series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with the Black Bears. Game time is 6:35 p.m. for the rubber match of the three-game set. Right-hander Dayne Pengelly, a New Mexico product who returns from the 2024 Spikes, gets the ball for State College.

The Opening Weekend fun continues with the first Bark in the Park of the season, with free admission for all dogs. Fans can find complete tips and rules for Bark in the Park games at https://www.mlbdraftleague.com/state-college/ballpark/barkinthepark.

It's also a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101. The Sunday Funday slate includes Kids Eat Free for the first 250 fans 12 and under with a voucher good for a free hot dog, chips and soda, a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., and half-price on all 16 oz. Hard Seltzers and 16 oz. Iron City, IC Light & IC Light Mango products from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Opening Weekend fun finishes with Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health after the game.

Tickets for Sunday's game, plus every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at 6:10 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by AWRE on MLB.com, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.