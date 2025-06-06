Spikes Fall to Black Bears in 2025 Home Opener on Friday

June 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Despite rallying to force a tie game going into the ninth inning, the State College Spikes were overcome by the West Virginia Black Bears' big frame in an 11-3 defeat at Friday night's 2025 home opener at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

18-year-old Matthew Evans knocked in the tying runs in the sixth with a two-run single for his first Spikes (0-2) hit. Evans's pair of RBI's followed Javon Hernandez's run-scoring single, enabling State College to even the game at 3-3.

However, West Virginia (2-1) plated eight runs in the ninth, with Connor Hicks smashing a three-run homer to right field to provide the centerpiece. Koby Kropf contributed a two-run single, while Judah Morris tallied two more runs with his double to deep center field.

David Leslie (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Black Bears, while Kaegan Kohlhoff (0-1) took the loss in his Spikes debut after allowing the first three batters of the ninth inning to reach base.

The Spikes will continue their Opening Weekend series against West Virginia at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. matchup. Left-hander Davis Webb is slated to start on the mound for State College in his debut effort with the club.

The Opening Weekend fun continues with another spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health on a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

The opening series of the 2025 Spikes home schedule concludes with the first Bark in the Park of the season, with free admission for all dogs, on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101 with a 6:35 p.m. game time.

Both remaining Opening Weekend games will also feature Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Tickets for Opening Weekend and every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at 6:10 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by AWRE on MLB.com, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







