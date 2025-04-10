State College Spikes Unveil 2025 Promotional Schedule

April 10, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes lifted the curtain on the 2025 promotional schedule in advance of Saturday's SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health. Bobbleheads honoring Paul Posluszny, Katie Schumacher-Cawley and Guy Gadowsky join fun theme nights like the already announced Elgses Night, the chance for fans to visit Dutton Ranch at the ballpark for Yellowstone Night, another visit to a galaxy far, far away on Star Wars Night, as well as even more ballpark fun throughout the summer.

Tickets for Elgses Night are already available, but fans can get their first crack at single-game tickets to all 40 Spikes home games as part of SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health this Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Online single-game tickets for all 40 home dates, starting with Opening Night presented by PSECU on June 6 and running all the way to the regular season home finale on Thursday, August 28, will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 12 at StateCollegeSpikes.com/tickets, with the Spikes Ticket Office available in-person or by phone at 814-272-1711 from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Fans can get a taste of what's to come during the 2025 season with the free, family fun of SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 before Penn State's scheduled 5:30 p.m. matchup that day against USC, with a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by Starfire Corporation to follow.

Admission to the ballpark is free for the entire day's fun, with fan parking available for purchase in the Porter North and Jordan East lots. Prepaid parking is available until midnight the day prior to the event for $5.50 at psu.parkmobile.io, with day-of-event parking available through Honk for $10. Fans can check the in-lot signage at each lot for the QR code and text-to-pay options.

Ballpark concessions will be open throughout the event with food and beverages available for purchase. For a full list of activities, and updates as more are added leading up to SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health, fans can check out SpikesFest.com.

Paul Posluszny Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance/ Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance/Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella

Elite, championship-level performances and Happy Valley go together like blue and white, and the Spikes are proud to honor a trio of legends in bobblehead form, along with special appearances on two of these memorable nights.

Paul Posluszny, a cornerstone of Linebacker U. and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, will be featured on the bobblehead going to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, July 25. In addition, "Poz" himself will be on hand to meet and greet fans and sign autographs during the night, with the Spikes 50/50 Drawing that night going to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre County, tying in with his efforts on behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida.

Then, on Sunday, August 10, we celebrate Katie Schumacher-Cawley, the first female coach ever to lead a team to the NCAA women's volleyball national championship, appropriately enough on Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night. "Coach Katie" inspired the nation as she fought and overcame cancer while winning the title, and the first 1,000 fans at that night's game will receive a bobblehead of this extraordinary hero, who will also be on hand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to meet and greet fans, sign autographs, and join the celebration.

Plus, as his Nittany Lions skate into their first ever Frozen Four, Penn State men's ice hockey head coach Guy Gadowsky will bring his signature look to his bobblehead, presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella, giving the first 1,000 fans at the Spikes' regular season home finale on Thursday, August 28 something to really sink their teeth into. Gadowsky, the only coach in the history of Penn State men's ice hockey Division I men's ice hockey program, has led the Nittany Lions to four NCAA tournaments, and will be on the bench when PSU faces Boston University in the national semifinals.

Elgses Night

Saturday, August 23 spells a celebration of super proportions with Elgses Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes will take flight as the E-L-G-S-E-S as, with a wink and a nod to the alternative letter arrangements proposed by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and the Philly fan featured on the FOX pregame show on Super Sunday, both of whom are invited to participate in the festivities in good fun, the Elgses will wear classic Kelly green uniforms emblazoned with the name we all know and love, which will go up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, with proceeds benefiting both the Eagles Autism Foundation and the Central PA Autism Community. Bidding will take place on the LiveSource app in the leadup to and during the game.

Fans can already purchase single-game tickets for Elgses Night at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID=347945&promocode=ELGSES.

The array of fun also includes a Kelly green Elgses T-Shirt for the first 260 fans, and speaking of #26, we'll honor " Sayshawn" Barkley and his all-time record 2,504 total rushing yards between the regular season and postseason by honoring one fan as the commemorative 2,504th fan at the game and gifting them a special commemorative jersey.

There's a ton more Philly-centric activities, including a Philadelphia-Themed Spelling Bee - find them all at https://www.mlbdraftleague.com/state-college/news/spikes-to-take-flight-as-e-l-g-s-e-s-on-saturday-aug-23.

Yellowstone Night

You'll feel like you're on Dutton Ranch on Friday, August 8 with Yellowstone Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes will pay homage to the hit TV show by wearing special Yellowstone Theme Jerseys, which will go up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network, with all bidding on the LiveSource app. In addition, the Spikes 50/50 Drawing that night will benefit Children's Miracle Network.

Star Wars Night

The force will be with Spikes fans on Friday, July 18 as Star Wars Night returns to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The festivities will include Local Fan Costumers on hand portraying Star Wars characters as Star Wars music and clips echo throughout the galaxy during the night. The night also features even more out-of-this-galaxy fun, with proceeds from the night's Spikes 50/50 Drawing benefiting the Centre County United Way and a fantastic FIREWORKS show provided by Starfire Corporation to conclude the evening.

Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health featuring Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation

Fans can join the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health in the fight against breast cancer on Saturday, July 26 as Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health returns to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

A special Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction will take place to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation and aid breast cancer patients and research, with bidding again available on the LiveSource app. Proceeds from that night's Spikes 50/50 Drawing will also benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation.

Independence Eve featuring Spikes Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia

The Spikes ring in the festivities celebrating America's birthday with their traditional Independence Eve game on Thursday, July 3. As part of the events, the first 500 fans will receive a Spikes Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia as we honor those brave men and women who have and continue to defend our freedom at home and abroad.

The night culminates in a fantastic FIREWORKS show presented by the PA Lottery and provided by Starfire Corporation.

Great American Baby Races

The Spikes will also celebrate our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During the July 3 Independence Eve home game, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

More details on entering the Great American Baby Races will be coming in future weeks, but parents across Happy Valley can begin training their infants and toddlers for this momentous occasion.

Pirate Parrot & Pittsburgh Pierogies Appearances at Buccomania Night

On Friday, July 11, the Spikes will team up with their MLB Community Ally Program partners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, to generate even more excitement at the ballpark on Buccomania Night, with special appearances from the Pirate Parrot, the Pirates Pierogies, and the Bucco Brigade. Fans can enjoy a special in-game Pirates T-Shirt Toss, and marvel as the spectacle of the Pierogy Race moves from the Steel City to Happy Valley for one night only. In addition, all Iron City and Iron City Light products will be half-price for Buccomania Night.

FIREWORKS Nights & Central PA 4th Fest - FIREWORKS Shows provided by Starfire Corporation

Spikes fans can look forward to 10 post-game FIREWORKS shows provided by Starfire Corporation to light up the skies over Happy Valley as part of the 2025 home schedule, starting with a spectacular display to finish Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 6.

Every Saturday home game will feature a post-game FIREWORKS display as well, starting with the Opening Weekend game on June 7, and continuing with shows on June 21, July 12, July 26, August 9, and August 23.

The FIREWORKS slate also includes the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve show on Thursday, July 3, a Friday night show on July 18, and a display to close out the summer after the regular season home finale on Thursday, August 28.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Friday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host kids' activities and much more during the celebration.

Proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawings from July 1-3 will also go towards the Central PA 4th Fest.

Bark in the Park Nights

The Spikes will bring a trio of opportunities for fans to bring their pups to the ballpark with Bark in the Park Nights this season. Four-legged friends are welcome as part of Opening Weekend on Sunday, June 8, followed by canine-centric nights on Tuesday, July 8 and Friday, August 8.

Fans can take in those selected games with their pooch from the Outfield Bleachers, the ballpark concourse, or other select areas of the ballpark. The Bark in the Park policies page at StateCollegeSpikes.com is a valuable resource to check ahead of time to maximize the enjoyment for fans and their four-legged friends.

Plus, July 8 is the 2nd birthday of the face of our Bark in the Park Nights, Dugout the Baseball Dog, and fans can join Dugout's 2nd Birthday Paw-ty at the ballpark that evening!

Spikes Dog Bowls presented by Stuckey Mitsubishi

Beyond Bark in the Park Nights, Spikes fans can also help our local canine pals at every Spikes home game with Spikes Dog Bowls presented by Stuckey Mitsubishi. Fans can order their concessions items inside these special bowls throughout the season, with a portion of each purchase benefiting Centre County PAWS through the partnership with Stuckey Mitsubishi.

$26,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge

In honor of a special World Champion who got his start in Happy Valley, we're increasing the pot for Friday, June 6 with a $26,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge. Though no one has yet claimed the grand prize, this could be the time where one lucky fan wins $26,000 with one pitch from the mound through the target at home plate.

Paint the Park Purple

The Spikes invite fans join in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease on Saturday, June 7 with Paint the Park Purple at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. All fans are encouraged to wear purple as fun activities from the Alzheimer's Association will give you opportunities to learn how you can help raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer's, including through the Walk to End Alzheimer's in the fall of 2025.

Autism Acceptance Night presented by Central PA Autism Community

On Saturday, June 21, the Spikes and the Central PA Autism Community are partnering on Autism Acceptance Night, featuring autism education efforts at the ballpark, a sensory room to create a welcoming environment for all fans, and more events at the 6:35 p.m. game.

Super Splash Day

Thursday, July 24 will be a wet and wild day at Medlar Field as Super Splash Day returns. The Spikes will hit the field at the special time of 12:05 p.m. for the first of two day games this season, with the Splash Zone featuring plenty of water for kids to play in throughout the game.

Sylly Day

The second day game on the Spikes' 2025 home schedule will be on Monday, August 25, when we'll have a Sylly Day at the ballpark. The game that day will take place at the special time of 11:11 a.m., and will coincide with the first day of classes for Penn State University's fall semester.

Hospitality Appreciation Night

The Spikes will salute the hospitality workers who keep Happy Valley running on Monday, August 4 with Hospitality Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Hospitality workers will be able to pick up free tickets for the 6:35 p.m. game that night and the Spikes will join The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau to present a variety of tributes to some very special people during the night.

Daily Value Promotions

The full slate of Daily Value Promotions is back for the 2025 Spikes season. Enjoy added value every day of the week at a Spikes home game:

- Walking Taco Tuesdays presented by Bigfoot Country Legends - Half-price Walking Tacos all game long and half-price 16 oz. Miller Lite & Coors Light drafts on legendary nights from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Glizzy & Wine Wednesdays presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio - Half-price hot dogs all game long; half-price 5 oz. glasses of wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Thirsty Thursdays presented by 99.5 The Bus - $2 12-oz. drafts available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Family 4-Pack Fridays presented by 93.7 3WZ - Four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs & four regular sodas for $54 (a value of up to $96)! Plus half-price Michelob Ultra and Yuengling products from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Super Saturdays presented by PA Lottery and Pop 93.3 - PA Lottery fun and fantastic FIREWORKS !

- Sunday Fundays presented by Big Froggy 101 - Half-price 16 oz. Hard Seltzer and Iron City, Iron City Light and IC Light Mango from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., first 250 Kids Eat Free with a hot dog, chips & soda, plus a Pre-Game Catch on the Field

- Bottom of the Fifth Special - Every game will feature a half-price special at the Bottom of the Fifth bar in the bottom of the fifth inning, including, wine, liquor, and - new for 2025 - Sun Cruiser iced tea vodka!

- Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health - Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game!

More Ballpark Events Slated for Medlar Field at Lubrano Park

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be abuzz with activity even when the Spikes aren't at home this summer, with additional events including the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games Opening Ceremonies on Thursday, June 5, the 2025 PIAA Baseball Championships, featuring the championship games of all six classes, scheduled for Thursday, June 12 and Friday, June 13, and the aforementioned Central PA 4th Fest on Friday, July 4.

Plus, the Hoppy Valley Brewers Fest, returning for a second year and taking place at the Porter North lot in the shadow of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, July 19, will also use Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as an auxiliary facility for the afternoon's revelry. Tickets for the Hoppy Valley Brewers Fest are available through the Spikes Ticket Office now at hoppyvalleybrewersfest.com, with VIP tickets available for $99.50, General Admission tickets available for $69.50, and Designated Driver tickets available for $24.50 including all taxes and fees.

The Spikes will also plan to host another MLB Pitch Hit & Run competition as part of MLB Play Ball Weekend in mid-June. In 2024, State College native Sid Thomas, then 9 years old, advanced all the way from Happy Valley to the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Dodger Stadium, where she finished third nationally in the 10U softball division. Sid will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch for the 2025 season at Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 6.

The drive toward the summertime begins this Saturday, April 12 with SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health from 3-5 p.m. before Penn State's scheduled 5:30 p.m. matchup that day against USC, with a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by Starfire Corporation to follow.

The list of SpikesFest 2025 activities will include the traditional SpikesFest Charity Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, featuring an array of memorabilia and collectibles from sports, entertainment, and history up for bids. All bidding for the auction will take place on the LiveSource app, and a full list of items will be available soon on SpikesFest.com.

Plus, a wide variety of community organizations will be on hand with fun, interactive displays, including Seven Mountains Media, Get Air State College, Jared Box Project, State College Community Land Trust, Centre Helps, Nittany Valley Sports Camps, the Penn State All-Sports Museum and more, including the Nittany Dreamers, who will also perform prior to the Penn State-USC game. The Spikes also welcome any community group, sports league, or non-profit organization that would be interested in the free opportunity to distribute information and conduct sign-ups as part of SpikesFest 2025. Interested groups should contact the Spikes at (814) 272-1711 or e-mail rgross@statecollegespikes.com.

Ballpark concessions will be open throughout the event with food and beverages available for purchase. For a full list of activities, and updates as more are added leading up to SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health, fans can check out SpikesFest.com.

Online single-game tickets for all 40 home dates, starting with Opening Night presented by PSECU on June 6 and running all the way to the regular season home finale on Thursday, August 28, will be available starting on Saturday, April 12 at 9 a.m. at StateCollegeSpikes.com/tickets.

Plus, fans can get their crack at single-game tickets to all 40 Spikes home games in the upcoming 2025 season at the Spikes Ticket Office as part of SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health from 3-5 p.m. this Saturday.

Fans can ensure they are part of all the fun now by purchasing their Spikes Season Tickets. Season Ticket holders can use one of their TWO Guaranteed Giveaway Items, or their early entrance into the ballpark for every game, to pick up giveaways like the Elgses Night T-shirt, the Paul Posluszny, Katie Schumacher-Cawley or Guy Gadowsky bobbleheads, or even more collectibles coming up on the 2025 slate, among other super amenities.

Season Tickets, plus Spikes Flex Books and group and hospitality options for the 2025 Spikes season, are now available by calling a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711, or by logging on to StateCollegeSpikes.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.