Spikes Honor 250th Anniversary of Army, Navy and Marine Corps on Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - It was a very special night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as the State College Spikes took time to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of our Army, Navy and Marine Corps during Friday night's game against the Trenton Thunder, which the Thunder took, 6-2.

Prior to the game, members of the Military Officers Association of America joined the Spikes on the line for the performance of our National Anthem, and a special "250" insignia in red, white and blue was placed onto the area behind home plate. United States Navy veteran and Medlar Field at Lubrano Park public address announcer Rodney Martin also threw out the game's ceremonial first pitch.

In addition, veterans of all military branches and their families were able to get into the game with half-price tickets, and the night's 50/50 Drawing benefited Band of Heroes Outdoors, an organization that helps military veterans heal from PTSD and improve their mental health through hunting, fishing and enjoying the therapeutic aspects of the outdoors.

In game action, the Spikes (5-5) saw their three-game home winning streak go by the wayside as the Thunder (5-8) put up four runs in the second inning en route to victory. State College was held to three hits in the game. Landen Johnson's RBI single in the fourth inning allowed him to extend his hitting streak to five games.

Spikes starter Wyatt Evans (0-1) took the loss after yielding three runs over 1 1/3 innings. Trenton reliever Eddie Smink (1-0) retired all four batters he faced in a winning effort.

Saturday, the Spikes continue their weekend series against the Thunder with a 6:35 p.m. game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Left-hander Davis Webb (0-0) is slated to make the start on the mound for State College.

Following the game, the skies will light up with FIREWORKS provided by Starfire Corporation in tandem with Autism Acceptance Night presented by the Central PA Autism Community on a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3. Plus, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health will also take place after the game.

The homestand concludes on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101 with another 6:35 p.m. game against the Thunder

