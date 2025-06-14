Spikes Fall to Black Bears in 2-1 Duel on Saturday Night

June 14, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The State College Spikes and West Virginia Black Bears each put forth stout pitching efforts, but Jonny McGill's infield single in the eighth scored Sam Miller from second base with the eventual winning run as the Black Bears took a 2-1 decision on Saturday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Davis Webb, Treyson Peters and Jason Shockley (0-1) combined to strike out eight hitters on the night for the Spikes (3-4). Webb allowed just one run over four innings despite yielding five hits and three walks, with three strikeouts and two double plays helping him out. Peters, a new addition to the State College roster on the road trip out of Western Kentucky, retired all six batters he faced, including three whiffs.

Shockley was dominant in the eighth before putting Ethan Hott on to lead off the ninth via a wild pitch on the third strike. Miller then changed places with Hott after a ground ball fielder's choice and advanced to second on a Tyler Pettorini groundout before dashing home with the winning run.

Landen Johnson led the Spikes offense by reaching base four times. Johnson knocked in the tying run with a single in the seventh and went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks. Eric Colaco powered the running game with two more stolen bases to up his season total to five.

Ricky Harrison (1-0) picked up the win for West Virginia (6-2) with a scoreless eighth before Justin Needles (1) fended off the Spikes in the ninth for the save.

Sunday, the Spikes finish off their six-day road trip with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the Black Bears at Kendrick Family Ballpark. State College will send right-hander Dayne Pengelly (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

Following the finale in West Virginia, the 2025 home schedule will resume on Tuesday, June 17, when the Spikes start a six-game homestand. Highlights include a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by the Central PA Autism Community on Autism Acceptance Night on Saturday, June 21, as well as the Army, Navy & Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, June 20.

As part of the Army, Navy & Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration, veterans of all branches of the United States military and their families can purchase their tickets at half-price for Friday's game. Veterans and their families can purchase their tickets ahead of time with promo code 250 at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=347935&promocode=250.

Veterans and families can also call 814-272-1711 to purchase at the Spikes Ticket Office, or purchase in person at the Spikes Ticket Office as well with no added fees.

The homestand also features the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions, including the season debuts of Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, Glizzy & Wine Wednesday presented by WOWY Radio, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

Tickets for all six games, plus every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Kendrick Family Ballpark starting at 5:50 p.m. Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







