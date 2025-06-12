Sun Shines on Mound, Pladson Goes Deep in Spikes' 8-4 Win over Keys

June 12, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - Tom Sun delivered five outstanding innings of middle relief and Cole Pladson smashed the State College Spikes' first home run of the 2025 season as the Spikes captured a series victory with an 8-4 win over the Frederick Keys on Thursday afternoon at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sun (1-0) returned to Frederick (3-5) to face the team he played for in the 2024 MLB Draft League season and retired the last 12 batters he saw in order. The right-hander out of Augustana University in South Dakota allowed a two-run homer to Dawson Willis after entering the game, with one run charged to him, but then rallied to give up just two more hits and a walk while striking out five batters.

Pladson, an 18-year-old outfielder from Clay Center, Kan. who is set to play collegiate ball at Oklahoma State, took an 0-1 pitch from Frederick reliever Max Hansmann (0-1) over the left field wall to crack the Spikes' (3-3) homer column with a two-run shot in the fourth.

Hugh Pinkney added three hits and an RBI while Landen Johnson contributed three doubles and also knocked in a run.

The Spikes now head to Kendrick Family Ballpark in Granville, W.Va. to start a three-game series with the West Virginia Black Bears that will complete the road trip. The opener of the set will be Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

During the trip, the Spikes are also scheduled to participate once again in the Canadian Junior National Team Draft League Series through a partnership between Baseball Canada and the MLB Draft League. The Spikes will face the Canadian 18U Junior National Team in an exhibition game on Saturday, June 14 prior to their game against the Black Bears on that date.

The 2025 home schedule will resume on Tuesday, June 17, when the Spikes start a six-game homestand. Highlights include a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by the Central PA Autism Community on Autism Acceptance Night on Saturday, June 21, as well as the Army, Navy & Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, June 20.

The homestand also features the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions, including the season debuts of Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, Glizzy & Wine Wednesday presented by WOWY Radio, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

Tickets for all six games, plus every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Kendrick Family Ballpark starting at 6:45 p.m. Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







