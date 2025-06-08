Spikes-Black Bears Game Canceled by Inclement Weather on Sunday Night

June 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Sunday night's game between the State College Spikes and West Virginia Black Bears was canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up.

Fans holding tickets for Sunday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2025 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on Monday through Friday game days, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday game days, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 and select option 2 for more information on ticket redemptions.

The Spikes will now enjoy their first off day of the 2025 MLB Draft League season before starting a six-game road trip to visit the Frederick Keys and West Virginia Black Bears for a pair of three-game sets. Tuesday's game at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium against the Keys starts the swing, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

During the trip, the Spikes are also scheduled to participate in the Canadian Junior National Team Draft League Series through a partnership between Baseball Canada and the MLB Draft League. The Spikes will face the Canadian 18U Junior National Team in exhibition games on Wednesday, June 11 and Saturday, June 14 prior to their games against the Keys and Black Bears on those respective dates.

The 2025 home schedule will resume on Tuesday, June 17, when the Spikes start a six-game homestand. Highlights include a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by the Central PA Autism Community on Autism Acceptance Night on Saturday, June 21, as well as the Army, Navy & Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, June 20.

The homestand also features the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions, including the season debuts of Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, Glizzy & Wine Wednesday presented by WOWY Radio, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

Tickets for all six games, plus every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium starting at 6:45 p.m.

