Sweep Secured: Black Bears Stay Perfect at Home

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears earned their third straight win after beating the Williamsport Crosscutters 4-2 on Thursday evening, securing the sweep. Strong performances from starting pitcher Sam Cozart and reliever David Leslie held the Crosscutters to seven hits as the two combined for 13 strikeouts.

For the second straight day, pitching was the focus of the game. Texas commit Sam Cozart stunned in his home debut with nine strikeouts through six innings pitched. The big, 6-7 starter from High Point, North Carolina, held Williamsport to two runs on six hits, striking out the side in the fourth.

David Leslie took over for Sam Cozart without missing a beat; he shut down the Cutters' offense through the final three innings, punching out four and allowing only one hit. Leslie, a standout from Grove City College, picked up the win for his second in two appearances.

Despite locking down the Cutters offense, the Bears' bats cooled from Wednesday night's hit-fest, totaling four team hits. Williamsport took an early lead in the first, but West Virginia stayed in step for seven innings. A double from Connor Hicks and a wild pitch from the Cutters allowed the Bears to tie the game at one in the bottom of the second inning. After the Crosscutters scored a run in the fifth, the Black Bears knotted the game again in the home half on a solo shot from Ben Zeigler-Namoa.

Two scoreless innings later, the Bears finally pulled ahead in the bottom of the eighth. Tyler Cerny advanced to third on a series of wild pitches before scoring as pinch-runner Ethan Hott stole second. West Virginia added an insurance run after a ground out and another wild pitch sent Hott home.

On a quiet night for the offense, Connor Hicks led the Bears with who one hit and a run. Ben Zeigler-Namoa went 1-for-3 and recorded his first home run of the season.

With the win, the Black Bears (5-2) take sole possession of first place in the MLB Draft League standings. West Virgina returns tomorrow to face the State College Spikes for 90's Night with post-game fireworks presented by Burke & Herbert Bank. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.







