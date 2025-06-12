Cutters Swept at West Virginia

June 12, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

After starting the season at 3-0, the Williamsport Crosscutters were swept by the West Virginia Black Bears in a road series at Kendrick Family Ballpark, falling in the series finale by a 4-2 final score on Thursday night to fall to 3-3 on the year.

Ryan Kennell led the Cutters at the plate from the leadoff spot, going 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored, raising his batting average to .467 on the young season. Armani Newton recorded a 2 for 4 night with a double and a RBI. Hayden Jatczak also added a RBI to bring his season total to three.

Denton Biller got the start for Williamsport, going the first three innings and allowing just one run on one hit with 2 walks and four strikeouts. Merit Jones went the next four innings and was strong in relief, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Brad Rudis would take the loss, falling to 0-1 on the season, after managing just 0.1 innings pitched and allowing two Black Bears runs on one hit with one walk and no strikeouts.

Williamsport now returns home to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to open a six-game, seven-day homestand. That homestand begins Friday night at 6:35 p.m. against the Trenton Thunder with LHP Bailey Matela (1- 0, 3.60) expected to get the start for the Cutters.

WP: David Leslie (2-0) LP: Brad Rudis (0-1) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 3-3 Next Game: Friday, June 13th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 13th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Championship T-Shirt Giveaway, Potato Capers Friday, Muncy-Hughesville Community Night, Sullivan County Community Night







