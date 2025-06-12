Keys Fall in Series Finale to Spikes

June 12, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped the series finale to the State College Spikes Thursday afternoon by a score of 8-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite the Keys and Spikes being tied after three innings, State College took control late and used three insurance runs to take down the Keys and win the series two games to one.

Each team traded a run in the first after the Spikes brought home a run on an RBI single, while the Keys and Eddie Hacopian (Maryland) scored on a wild pitch to even the score at one apiece through an inning of play.

After State College took a 2-1 lead on an RBI groundout, Trey Lipsey (Ohio State) tied the contest back up on an RBI single, evening things up at two apiece going into the third at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless third inning for both sides, the Spikes added three runs in the top of the fourth courtesy of an RBI double and a two-run home run, taking a 5-2 lead after three and a half innings in the series finale.

The Keys did not take long to respond however as a two-run homer for Dawson Willis (Oklahoma) cut the deficit to one at 5-4 entering the fifth Thursday afternoon.

The Spikes tacked on two runs in the sixth after neither side brought home runs in the fifth, as a walk and sacrifice fly extended the visitor's lead to three at 7-4 approaching the seventh.

After both teams went off the board in the seventh, an RBI single gave the Spikes an 8-4 lead in the top of the eighth, and the game entered the ninth with the visitors still in control up by four.

Brandon Cain (Oklahoma) recorded a scoreless top of the ninth on the mound, but the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the frame, sealing the series for State College as they won the series finale 8-4 at Nymeo Field.

Frederick continues its six game homestand against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Friday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Friday's game will represent the first postgame fireworks show of the season courtesy of American Disposal Systems as well as Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts. It will also be Friday the Thirteenth Theme Night. Additionally, there will be a Magnet Schedule giveaway courtesy of Aero Energy.







