Colaco Knocks in Winner to Send Spikes Past Keys in MLB Draft League Overtime

June 12, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - Eric Colaco's soft liner with the bases loaded in the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker inning brought in Matthew Evans for the winning run as the State College Spikes outlasted the Frederick Keys for a 7-6 victory on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Spikes (2-3) lost a 5-3 lead in the eighth and a 6-5 lead in the ninth, but held on to force the tiebreaker frame. After going on offense, Evans pinch-ran for Camden Ross as the placed runner on first base, then advanced to second on Landen Johnson's single through the left side.

Following Evans's steal of third and a walk to Javon Hernandez, Colaco looped a ball that bounced to Frederick (3-4) second baseman Jose Silva, who was unable to make a play before Evans crossed the plate.

Colaco had stolen three bases in the game before his winning hit. Harrison Didawick put the Spikes ahead in the top of the ninth with an RBI single up the middle for his third hit of the game and second run batted in.

State College starter Bobby Olsen put together a strong effort, allowing just one hit on three hits and a walk over five innings for the longest outing so far by a Spikes pitcher in 2025. Olsen also hit one batter and struck out four, needing just 64 pitches to get through the start.

No winning or losing pitcher is named in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker.

Thursday, the Spikes finish their MLB Draft League series with the Keys at 11 a.m. The rubber match of the three-game set at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium will feature South Carolina right-hander Roman Kimball (0-0) getting the start on the mound for State College.

After Thursday's game against the Keys, several Spikes, players on loan from other MLB Draft League teams and specially invited selections will join Frederick to participate in the Canadian Junior National Team Draft League Series through a partnership between Baseball Canada and the MLB Draft League. The Keys' exhibition squad, which will be led by Spikes manager Tim Battle Jr., will face the Canadian 18U Junior National Team at 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The 2025 home schedule will resume on Tuesday, June 17, when the Spikes start a six-game homestand. Highlights include a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by the Central PA Autism Community on Autism Acceptance Night on Saturday, June 21, as well as the Army, Navy & Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, June 20.

The homestand also features the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions, including the season debuts of Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, Glizzy & Wine Wednesday presented by WOWY Radio, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

Tickets for all six games, plus every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium starting at 10:50 a.m. Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







