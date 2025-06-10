Spikes Fall to Keys in Frederick, 10-3, on Tuesday Night

June 10, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - Hugh Pinkney's three hits and Dylan Lapointe's three runs batted in were not enough to overcome Trey Lipsey's MLB Draft League record-tying five stolen bases in the State College Spikes' 10-3 defeat at the hands of the Frederick Keys on Tuesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Pinkney, a catcher from Tulane, delivered a double and a walk as part of his performance. Lapointe, a catcher from Florida Atlantic who played first base on Tuesday, knocked in the first Spikes (1-3) run with a single in the second, then ripped a single back through the box with the bases loaded in the eighth to plate two more.

Lipsey collected all five steals in the first three innings of the game and added a two-run home run in the seventh. The Frederick (2-3) center fielder matched Matthew Etzel of Williamsport, who stole five bases against Mahoning Valley on June 20, 2022.

The Keys used the crooked number to move ahead, scoring four runs in the first and three in the second.

Spikes starter Keagen Kohlhoff (0-2) took the loss after going 2/3 of an inning. Reliever Dayne Pengelly shone, though, with five strikeouts over four innings of one-run ball. Keys reliever Dax Dathe (1-0) struck out seven batters over four innings of work for the win.

The Spikes' next scheduled MLB Draft League game is on Wednesday night against the Keys with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Before Wednesday's game against the Keys, the Spikes will be supplemented by players from other MLB Draft League teams and specially invited selections as they participate in the Canadian Junior National Team Draft League Series through a partnership between Baseball Canada and the MLB Draft League. The Spikes' exhibition squad will face the Canadian 18U Junior National Team at 1 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The 2025 home schedule will resume on Tuesday, June 17, when the Spikes start a six-game homestand. Highlights include a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by the Central PA Autism Community on Autism Acceptance Night on Saturday, June 21, as well as the Army, Navy & Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, June 20.

The homestand also features the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions, including the season debuts of Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, Glizzy & Wine Wednesday presented by WOWY Radio, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

Tickets for all six games, plus every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium starting at 6:50 p.m. Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 10, 2025

