Late Rally Falls Short

June 10, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

After trailing 5-0 at the midpoint of Tuesday night's game, the Williamsport Crosscutters would rally but end up suffering their first loss of the 2025 season, falling to the West Virginia Black Bears by a 7-6 final at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Matthew Graveline continued his hot start for the Cutters both offensively and defensively as he went 2 for 4 at the plate with a walk, a double, a game-tying 2 RBI triple and two runs scored. He also was a big factor behind the dish as well as he allowed no passed balls and threw out three would-be base stealers, bringing his opponent stolen base percentage to .417 on the young season.

Logan Johnstone also kept swinging a hot bat, remaining at a .500 batting average for 2025 after a 2 for 4 night with an RBI single, a triple, a walk, and two runs scored.

Lefty Hayden Smith got the start for the Cutters, taking a no-decision after three innings of work, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Easton Davies suffered the loss for Williamsport after allowing the game-winning Black Bears run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Williamsport will face West Virginia again on Wednesday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark in the middle game of this three-game road series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

WP: Aiden Moffett (1-0) LP: Easton Davies (0-1) SV: Bryan Arendt (1)

Crosscutters Record: 3-1 Next Game: Wednesday, June 11th at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 13th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

