Thunder Fans Shine Bright in First Homestead of 2025

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, want to thank the best fans in baseball and all of our business and community partners for their continued support after the first homestand of the 2025 season. The Thunder drew a total of 33,178 fans through their first five home games, averaging 6,636 fans per game, with the largest crowd coming on June 7th totaling 7,436.

"Every year we continue to be amazed by the loyalty and support shown from our fans," said President Jeff Hurley. "We do everything we can every day of the year to help create and provide annual summer memories for the best fans in baseball."

The Thunder drew crowds of over 7,000 fans twice during the opening homestand: Wednesday, June 4th 7,022 | Saturday, June 7th 7,436

Following the first homestand of the 2025 season, the Thunder are now 25,440 fans away from hosting their 11 millionth fan, with a projection of reaching that milestone during the June 24th homestand.

Throughout the first five home games the Thunder hosted the first Pork Roll Friday of the year, the first $1 Hot Dog Wednesday presented by Dietz & Watson, two post-game firework shows, Boomer's Birthday Celebration, and LGBTQ+ Pride Night just to name a few. Post-game firework shows on Thursday, June 5th and Saturday, June 7th. The Thunder's Super 50/50 Program presented by The Gershen Group surpassed a total of $1,000,000 raised for area non-profit organizations after being established in 1998

"We are so happy with the incredible turnout from our fans to start our season," said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "Whenever you come out to a Trenton Thunder game, you'll quickly learn why we say there is something for everyone at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. There's nothing we pride ourselves on more than giving the best fans in baseball the best experience possible."

Thunder Value Days will continue throughout the summer with Kids Eat Free Tuesday's presented by Raising Cane's. Kids 12 & under will receive a concession voucher for a FREE hot dog, snack, and bottle of water on Tuesdays. Thirsty Thursdays will kick off the Home of the Four Day Weekend 'Ãâ¢ with great beer specials that last until the middle of the fifth inning. Pork Roll Fridays continue with your Thunder taking the field in special uniforms, and Case's Pork Roll sandwiches priced at just $2. And Thunder Happy Hours on Saturdays with early entry where fans can enjoy great beer specials prior to the game.

Your Trenton Thunder head on the road for six straight and return home Tuesday, June 17th at 7:00 for a first of three with the West Virginia Black Bears. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Girl Scout Night for our Kids Eat Free Tuesday sponsored by Raising Cane's! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

