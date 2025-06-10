Keys Get Back on Track with Series Opening Win against Spikes

June 10, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys started their first six-game homestand of the season strong Tuesday night, earning a 10-3 win over the State College Spikes at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys scored four runs in the second inning and three more in the third, and never looked back enroute to the wire-to-wire victory Tuesday night at home.

Frederick started off strong in the bottom of the first with a four-run bottom of the first as after nine men came to the plate, Anthony Diaz (College of Central Florida) capped off the frame with a two-RBI double, handing the Keys a 4-0 lead through an inning of play in the Key City.

Michael Winter (Shawnee Mission East HS) allowed just one run in the top of the second, and the Keys tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the second. Bruin Agbayani (St. Louis School) brought home two runs on an error by State College, and a hit-by-pitch to Diaz extended the lead to six at 7-1 entering the third in Frederick.

Following a scoreless third for both sides, Diaz added another RBI off a single in the fourth, taking the contest into the fifth with the Keys up 8-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After both teams did not score in the fifth and the sixth innings, Trey Lipsey (Ohio State) added to the lead off one swing with a two-run home run, making it a 10-1 game entering the eighth in the series opener.

Despite State College adding two runs in the top of the eighth, Dax Dathe (Angelo State) struck out the side in the frame, allowing his team to remain up by seven going into the ninth Tuesday night.

Hogan Shelby (San Jacinto College North) recorded a 1-2-3 top of the ninth, sealing the deal for Frederick and handing the home team the first win of the six-game homestand by seven at 10-3.

Frederick continues the three-game series against State College Wednesday night, with first pitch for the second game set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

It will be the first Wag Wednesday of the season along with Bark in the Park presented by Dogtopia, meaning that fans can bring their furry friends to the ballpark for that night's game. All pet owners must preregister their dogs by filling out this form. Additionally, there will be a Magnet Schedule giveaway courtesy of Aero Energy.







