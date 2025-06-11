Keys Drop Second Game of Series to Spikes in Sudden Death

June 11, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell in the second game of a three-game series to the State College Spikes, losing by a score of 6-6 in sudden death Wednesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite the Keys making a late push, it was not enough to take down the Spikes who recorded a game-winning RBI single in sudden death to hand them the victory Wednesday night.

State College struck first with an error from Frederick bringing home a run, giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead through an inning of play in the Key City.

The Spikes added one run in the top of the second courtesy of a wild pitch, but the Keys responded with an RBI single from Lance Trippel (South Florida) keeping it a 2-1 game going into the third at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Two more runs came home for State College in the top of the third on a two-RBI double, extending the Spikes lead to three at 4-1 after three innings of play in the second game of the three-game series.

Following a scoreless fourth and fifth inning for both sides, Frederick trimmed the deficit to two on an RBI groundout from Jose Silva (International Baseball Academy), as the Keys entered the seventh only down 4-2 in Frederick.

The Spikes added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single to right to make it a 5-2 game, but Anthony Diaz (College of Central Florida) drew a bases loaded walk to cut the deficit to two at 5-3 entering the eighth against State College.

After the Spikes went scoreless in the top of the eighth, the Keys tied it up in the bottom of the eighth on a two-RBI double from Sam Parker (Chipola College), taking the contest into the ninth all tied at 5-5 Wednesday night.

State College took the lead in the top of the ninth on an RBI single to center field, allowing the visitors to hold a 6-5 advantage going into the bottom of the ninth.

However, the Keys tied it up on an RBI single from Walter Urbon (Loyola HS), allowing the contest to enter sudden death, for the first sudden death game of the season.

State College recorded an RBI single in sudden death to win the tiebreaker, earning their second win of the season and their first road win Wednesday night in the Key City.

Frederick concludes the three-game series against State College Thursday morning with an 11 a.m. first pitch set from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Thursday's game will represent Senior Day presented by the Frederick County of Division of Aging and Independence, with there being plenty of activities for the entire family to take part in. Additionally, there will be a Magnet Schedule giveaway courtesy of Aero Energy.







