Early Lead Can't Hold For Cutters

June 11, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

After what looked like a quick start for the Williamsport Crosscutters, the West Virginia Black Bears would take over and never look back as the Cutters fell for the second straight night to the Black Bears on Wednesday night by a 6-1 final at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Taeg Gollert would record the only multi-hit game for Williamsport with a 2 for 3 night with a double. Matthew Bardowell (1 for 4), Logan Johnstone (1 for 2), Matt Ilgenfritz (1 for 4) and Carlos Castillo (1 for 4) would record the only other four hits for the Crosscutters in the contest with Johnstone scoring the only run on a wild pitch in the first inning.

Cade Davis got the start for Williamsport and would only last one inning, allowing four runs, all earned, on five hits with one walk and one strikeout. Davis would take the loss, falling to 1-1 in 2025.

Williamsport and West Virginia conclude this three-game series on Thursday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with RHP Denton Biller (0-0, 0.00) projected to get the start for the Cutters.

WP: Evan Hamberger (2-0) LP: Cade Davis (1-1) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 3-2 Next Game: Thursday, June 12th at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 13th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Championship T-Shirt Giveaway, Potato Capers Friday, Muncy-Hughesville Community Night, Sullivan County Community Night







