Keys Drop Second Game of Series to Thunder

June 7, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

TRENTON, NJ - The Frederick Keys dropped the second game of the three-game series to the Trenton Thunder Saturday night, falling by a score of 17-3 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Despite the Keys taking an early 3-1 lead after three and a half innings, the Thunder led from the bottom of the fourth on, winning their first game of the season on Saturday night.

Chieh-Han Huang (Taiwan College) started his night off strong with three strikeouts in the first two innings of work, keeping the game scoreless through two innings of play in the Garden State.

Eddie Hacopian (Maryland) gave the Keys a 1-0 lead on an RBI single to right field, handing Frederick a 1-0 lead after two and a half innings of play.

Despite Trenton tying it up in the bottom of the third, Lance Trippel (South Florida) handed the Keys the lead right back on a solo homer to left. From there, an error from Trenton extended the lead for Frederick to two at 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

The Thunder took their first lead of the night on a bases-clearing three-RBI double from Juju Stevens, giving the home team a 4-3 advantage going into the fifth at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Trenton extended the lead to three on an RBI single and a Frederick error, as the home team took a 6-3 lead entering the sixth while looking for their first win of the season Saturday night.

After the Thunder tacked on two more runs in the sixth courtesy of a bases loaded walk and an RBI single, Trenton scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh off an error and RBI single, giving the home team a 10-3 lead heading into the eighth.

Following Trenton adding seven more runs in the eighth, the Keys went scoreless in the ninth securing the win for Trenton, and forcing a winner take all series finale Sunday afternoon.

Frederick concludes the three-game road series against Trenton Sunday afternoon, with first pitch from Trenton Thunder Ballpark set for 1 p.m.







