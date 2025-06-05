Keys Use Late Rally to Earn First Win of 2025

June 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys earned their first win of the 2025 season against the West Virginia Black Bears Thursday night, winning by a score of 10-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a 10-run bottom of the eighth inning to take down West Virginia in the series finale, and despite not scoring in each of the first seven innings, Frederick fought back and earned a come-from-behind win to get their first victory of the season.

Matthew Becker (South Carolina) started his night off strong on the hill with a scoreless top of the first, keeping the contest a 0-0 ballgame after one inning Thursday night.

Following a scoreless second inning on both sides, Becker recorded two more strikeouts in the third, helping his team stay tied up with West Virginia going into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After both teams traded zeros in the fourth inning, the Black Bears plated home two runs in the top of the fifth, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead through five innings of play in the series finale.

Kade Woods (LSU) began his career with the Keys on a high note with a scoreless top of the sixth, keeping the Keys in the game approaching the seventh in the Key City.

With both teams still trading zeros in the seventh due to quality pitching on both sides, West Virginia responded with one more run in the eighth, but Brandon Cain (Oklahoma) kept them further off the board after stranding the bases loaded.

Frederick scored its first runs in the bottom of the eighth off an RBI single from Eddie Hacopian (Maryland) and Sam Parker (Chipola College), and an error by the Black Bears tied the game at three apiece in the bottom of the eighth.

Bruin Agbayani (St. Louis School) handed the Keys their first lead in the bottom of the eighth on a two-RBI single, and an error extended the lead to three midway through the frame.

The Keys plated home four more runs off a sacrifice fly by Parker and an RBI single from Hayden Christiansen (Xavier) among West Virginia errors, taking a 10-3 lead heading into the ninth in Frederick.

Cain slammed the door shut in the top of the ninth with a scoreless frame, handing the Keys their first win of the season by a score of 10-3 Thursday night at Nymeo Field.

The Keys will hit the road for the first time this season on Friday with a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday night from Trenton Thunder Ballpark.







