High School Valley All Star Classic Friday, June 6 at Eastwood Field

June 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce they will be hosting the High School Valley All-Star Classic, presented by Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods and media partners 21 WFMJ and WBCB, on Friday, June 6 at 6:00pm at Eastwood Field. The High School Valley All-Star Classic will feature elite high school players from the Mahoning Valley.

Tickets for the High School Valley All-Star Classic will be $7 for adults for General Admission Seats and $5 for kids (12 and under) for General Admission seats. They will be available on the day of the game at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. To purchase tickets for the 2025 season, visit mvscrappers.com. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.







