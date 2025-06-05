Thunder Sell out for Second Straight Night, Fall to Williamsport in Game Two

June 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, dropped a close one to the Williamsport Crosscutters in front of a second consecutive sold-out crowd on Thursday night. Infront of a crowd of 6,638 the Thunder jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, thanks to a Mike Whooley double and a two-out Aaron Graeber RBI-single.

Williamsport would tie and take the lead in their half of the fourth, starting with a Taeg Gollert RBI-single. The other two runs for the Crosscutter came on a wild pitch and a miscue at home plate on a relay feed. The Thunder would have a response in their half of the fourth. Carsten Sabathia (Houston) blasted his first homerun of the year over the left field wall at 102.4 miles per hour, traveling 382 feet.

Sabathia's blast was the first Hyundai Homerun of the season at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Trenton had a tremendous showing from their bullpen, combining for 5 and 2/3 innings scatterong six hits and striking out five while keeping it at a one run game down the stretch. The Thunder finished the night 1-8 with runners in scoring position, and committed three errors in the field which ended up being the turning point for Williamsport.

Taking home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game Honors was shortstop Mike Whooley (Villanova) who went 2-3 with two doubles, a run scored, two walks, and had 7 assisted outs in the field.

Your Thunder Pork Roll welcome the Frederick Keys Friday, June 6th at 7:00 for the first Pork Roll Friday of the 2025 season. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Grateful Dead Night and our Magnetic Schedule Giveaway! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.