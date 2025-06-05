Cutters Complete Two-Game Sweep of Thunder

June 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

One night after opening the season with a 13-4 victory, the Williamsport Crosscutters completed a two-game sweep of the Trenton Thunder with a 3-2 victory on Thursday Night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Ryan Kennell from Gardner-Webb and Logan Johnstone from Washington State both were able to record multi-hit nights coming from the eighth and ninth spots in the lineup respectively, each going 2 for 4 at the plate. Missouri State's Taeg Gollert recorded the lone RBI of the night for the Cutters on a 1 for 4 night. Hayden Jatczak, representing Kent State, recorded the only other hit of the night for Williamsport.

In his first Williamsport start, Old Dominion's Bailey Matela earned the win after five innings of work, allowing two Trenton runs on four hits, including one home run, while walking just one batter and striking out seven. Denton Biller (Johnson County Community College), Dakota Stone (Central Florida) and Brad Rudis (Texas A&M) combined to shut out the Thunder over four innings out of the bullpen as Biller and Stone earned a hold and Rudis earned a save.

Williamsport returns to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for their 2025 MLB Draft League Home Opener as they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a three-game series beginning on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Bailey Matela (1-0) LP: Nick Frusco (0-1) SV: Brad Rudis (1)

Crosscutters Record: 2-0 Next Game: Friday, June 6th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Opening Night 2025, Replica Championship Ring Giveaway, Schedule Magnet Giveaway







