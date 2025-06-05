Know What's New at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in 2025

June 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - Before the State College Spikes open up their 2025 home schedule on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. with Opening Night presented by PSECU, take a look at some of the new things to come to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this summer!

Tickets for Opening Night presented by PSECU, as well as all 40 games on the 2025 home schedule, are available now online at StateCollegeSpikes.com/tickets, by phone at 814-271-1711, or in person at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Spikes Gameday Parking on HONK App for 2025 Season, Season Passes Available

For the 2025 State College Spikes season, gameday parking will be available across from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in the Jordan East lot for $5.35 payable via HONK (zone PSUCR). Event rates will also be in place for the Stadium West lot. Penn State faculty, staff and student permits will be valid at no charge. Staff will be present in the Jordan East lot to assist patrons.

For questions, please contact Transportation Services at 814-865-1436 or email parking@psu.edu.

Season parking passes for the Porter North VIP parking lot are also available for purchase through the State College Spikes Ticket Office. For more information on season parking passes, call 814-272-1711.

Concessions Favorites at New Locations in 2025

Spikes fans will see some of their favorite concession stands at new locations in the ballpark this summer, starting with the all-new Salsa stand moving across the ballpark to the Right Field Fun Deck, still featuring fan favorites from south of the border like Walking Tacos alongside new items like Pawchos in a Spikes Dog Bowl presented by Stuckey Mitsubishi, with a portion of each purchase benefiting Centre County PAWS.

The new Sweet stand will also move across the diamond, going to the third-base side behind Section 304, right next to Ike's Kids Zone. Sweet is the central location for all your favorite ballpark desserts, and new for 2025, you can get World Famous Grilled Stickies or a Hot Fudge Brownie with hand-dipped or soft-serve ice cream in a Spikes Dog Bowl presented by Stuckey Mitsubishi, with a portion of each purchase benefiting Centre County PAWS.

Grown-up Spikes fans will also be able to enjoy delicious drink options at the new Bottom of the Fifth located on the first-base side of the diamond behind Section 305 and the brand-new Home Plate Bar behind Section 105. Both Bottom of the Fifth and the brand-new Home Plate Bar offers numerous beer and mixed drink options along with wine from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars for fans of age.

Popcorn and Dippin' Dots will also be available alongside the brand-new Home Plate Bar, with the Nuts for You stand featuring cinnamon-roasted nuts also returning behind Section 105.

Burgertopia, which previously occupied the Right Field Fun Deck, will now be at a new cart behind Section 201, featuring gourmet burger creations like the Philly Burger, the Western Burger, the Burgertopia Burger, and the Nittany Lion Burger piled high with two pounds of beef.

Fans of the Flashpoint Grille behind Section 103 featuring ballpark staples like burgers, hot dogs, pizza and more, the Steakadelphia Grille behind Section 106 featuring Philly cheesesteaks, and the convenient Grab 'n' Go location behind Section 108 for quick snacks and bottled drinks will be able to go to the same spots for those favorites in 2025.

Cashless Concessions Return for 2025

All concessions stands will remain "cashless" for the 2025 season, with all transactions conducted via credit or debit card. However, fans wishing to use cash can head in to Off the Rack Outfitters, the official team store of the Spikes, and purchase a Spikes Gift Card, which can be used the same as a credit or debit card at nearly all of the ballpark concessions stands.

Fans Can Help Pups with Paw-chos & New Treats in Spikes Dog Bowls presented by Stuckey Mitsubishi

While the Spikes' slate of Bark in the Park nights, which starts this Sunday on Opening Weekend, give fans the chance to bring their dogs to the ballpark, fans also have the chance to help our four-legged friends all season long with tasty ballpark treats in new Spikes Dog Bowls presented by Stuckey Mitsubishi !

These paw-shaped bowls can be filled up with the brand-new Pawchos at the Flashpoint Grille behind Section 103 and the all-new Salsa stand on the Right Field Fun Deck. Pawchos are a delicious combination of tortilla chips, nacho cheese, jalapeños and pico de gallo that are sure to put that dog in you.

Once you've finished your Pawchos, or you just have a sweet canine tooth, head to the new Sweet stand behind section 304 next to Ike's Kids Zone for World Famous Grilled Stickies or a Hot Fudge Brownie with hand-dipped or soft-serve ice cream.

Plus, a portion of the proceeds from every concessions item purchased in a Spikes Dog Bowl presented by Stuckey Mitsubishi will go to Centre County PAWS to help our canine friends all year long.

Ike's Kids Zone Now All-You-Can-Play, All the Time

For 2025, Ike's Kids Zone in left field will be All-You-Can-Play for just $5 per child throughout each Spikes home game. Ike's Kids Zone offers a bounce house and more games for kids to play to maximize the fun at the ballpark.

Ike's Kids Zone Arcade is also available for an additional purchase per play inside of Ike's Kids Zone with a variety of fun arcade games for kids.

MLB Pitch Hit & Run to Take Place at PLAY BALL Weekend

Your State College Spikes are hosting an MLB Pitch Hit & Run event at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Sunday, June 15 at 1 p.m. as part of PLAY BALL Weekend. The festivities will be presented by Penn State Health.

Kids in age groups from 7 to 14 can compete in either baseball or softball pitching, hitting and running, with a Franklin Bat and Ball set for the first 100 to sign up !

Athletes are tested, and their measurements are recorded. Based on their scores, they may advance from a local event to a Team Championship held in MLB stadiums. Top scores then qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete at Finals, which is hosted at the World Series.

Last year, 9-year-old Sid Thomas from State College, who started her MLB Pitch Hit & Run journey by winning the 10U Softball division at a local competition at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, took third place in the nation at the MLB Pitch Hit & Run Finals held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Click this link to sign your child up for the MLB Pitch Hit & Run event on Sunday, June 15 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as part of PLAY BALL Weekend !

For more information about coming to a game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, check out the Spikes A to Z page at StateCollegeSpikes.com. The A to Z page is accessible at this link.

Tickets for Friday's Opening Night presented by PSECU, as well as all 40 games on the 2025 home schedule, are available now online at StateCollegeSpikes.com/tickets, by phone at 814-271-1711, or in person at the Spikes Ticket Office.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.