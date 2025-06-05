Spikes Fall in Season Opener at Mahoning Valley, 10-2

June 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







NILES, Ohio - Landon Johnson knocked in the first run of the season with a two-out single in the opening frame, but the State College Spikes took a 10-2 loss on Wednesday night at Eastwood Field in their 2025 MLB Draft League season opener against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Johnson, a High Point product who smashed 16 homer and drove in 86 runs in the college season, put the Spikes (0-1) in the hit column as he knocked in Caden Shapiro.

18-year-old infielders Matthew Evans and Quinn Bentley each acquitted themselves well with the glove, as Evans made a spectacular play at shortstop to nab Max Hartman in the sixth and Bentley received multiple chances to flash his arm at third base. Bentley also reached base three times with a hit, a walk and a time hit by pitch.

Right-hander Aidan Lee (0-1) started on the mound for the Spikes and took the loss. Chase Frey (1-0) allowed one unearned run over five innings to earn the win for the Scrappers (1-0).

Trey Fenderson and Khi Holiday each produced three hits for Mahoning Valley.

The Spikes finish their two-game mini-series at Eastwood Field against the Scrappers on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Roman Kimball, a South Carolina product, is slated to start on the hill for State College.

Following the pair of games in Ohio, the Spikes head back to Happy Valley for Opening Weekend at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, starting with Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, featuring fantastic FIREWORKS after the game and a Schedule Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans on a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ.

Plus, one lucky fan will get the chance to toss for $26,000 in the $26,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge.

The fun continues Saturday with another spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health, followed by the first Bark in the Park of the season, with free admission for all dogs, on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101.

All three Opening Weekend games against the West Virginia Black Bears start at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for Opening Weekend and all 40 home games on the Spikes' 2025 schedule are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Eastwood Field starting at approximately 6:50 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by AWRE on MLB.com, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







