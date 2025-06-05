Spikes, Scrappers Canceled by Rain After Three Innings on Thursday

June 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, Ohio - The State College Spikes' game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers was halted by rain after three innings on Thursday night at Eastwood Field, with continued showers in the Niles area eventually forcing its cancellation.

The game, which was tied 0-0 when it was called, will not be completed or made up and will not count in the MLB Draft League standings as it did not reach the five innings, or 4 Â1/2 with the home team leading, required to make it an official game.

Spikes (0-1) starter Roman Kimball eluded trouble in his three innings on the mound, yielding one hit and four walks but no runs while striking out three batters. Scrappers (1-0) starter Terry Hayes faced the minimum over three innings, allowing just one hit batsman while striking out three batters.

The Spikes now head back home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to start Opening Weekend of the home schedule against the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday at 6:35 p.m. State College will go with either left-hander Davis Webb or left-hander Wyatt Evans to start on the mound.

The fun begins starting with Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, featuring fantastic FIREWORKS after the game and a Schedule Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans on a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ.

Plus, one lucky fan will get the chance to toss for $26,000 in the $26,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge.

The fun continues Saturday with another spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health, followed by the first Bark in the Park of the season, with free admission for all dogs, on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101.

All three Opening Weekend games will also feature Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, and all three games start at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for Opening Weekend and all 40 home games on the Spikes' 2025 schedule are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by AWRE on MLB.com, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







