Keys Fall in Season Opener to Black Bears

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys took their first loss of the season on opening night Wednesday night, falling to the West Virginia Black Bears 19-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys could not recover from an 11-run inning for West Virginia in the top of the sixth, and now will look to achieve a series split Thursday night at home.

After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, West Virginia took the lead in the second off an RBI double, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead through two innings on opening night.

Following a scoreless second inning for Cooper Robinson (Kentucky) on the mound, the Black Bears brought home two more runs on a two-RBI single, extending the visitors lead to three going into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

West Virginia tacked on three more runs courtesy of a two-RBI single and an error, giving the Black Bears a 6-0 lead through four innings in the Key City.

Frederick got its first run off on an RBI single from Eddie Hacopian (Maryland), making it a 6-1 game entering the sixth with the Keys searching for a late rally on their homer opener.

The Black Bears however responded with 11 runs in the top of the sixth and took a 17-1 lead, but Jose Silva (International Baseball Academy) hit a two-run homer to left field, trimming the deficit to 14 approaching the seventh in Frederick.

After Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma) started his second season in the Key City strong with a scoreless top of the seventh, Anthony Diaz (College of Central Florida) brought home the Keys's fourth run on an RBI single to right, putting the score to 17-4 in favor of West Virginia entering the eighth.

West Virginia added more insurance in the eighth, but Michael Winter (Shawnee Mission East HS) recorded a strikeout on the mound to finish the job, taking the contest into the ninth with the Keys looking for one more rally.

Despite the Keys remaining aggressive at the plate all night, the Black Bears 21 hits and a late run in the ninth proved to be too much, as West Virginia took the first game of the 2025 season over Frederick 19-4 Wednesday night in the Key City.

The Keys conclude the two-game homestand Thursday night against the Black Bears, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Thursday's game represents the End of School Year Bash presented by Malloy Law Offices, as there will be carnival games and several activities designed to celebrate the end of another school year.







