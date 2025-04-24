Keys Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys announced their 2025 promotional schedule Thursday with fireworks, giveaways, and theme nights all part of the Keys's 35th season at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The Keys will begin their season on Wednesday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at home against the West Virginia Black Bears.

Highlighting this year's promotions are 15 firework shows, including one show every Friday and Saturday home game. Seven of these shows are super shows capping off Saturday home games. Our biggest show of the year is our Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Extravaganza sponsored by Magic Mountain Chimney Sweeps on Thursday, July 3 at 7 p.m. The last fireworks show of the season takes place after Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday, August 31 at 6 p.m. sponsored by DCA Technology Partners.

The Keys are excited to announce that six-time WWE Champion Mickie James will be at the ballpark for Wrestling Night on Saturday, June 28 at 6 p.m. NBC's The Voice season 25 semi-finalist Olivia Rubini will take center stage on Saturday, July 19 following that night's game at 6 p.m. Finally, the Washington Capitals will make a return to Nymeo Field for the fan-favorite Hockey Night on Friday, July 11.

Frederick Keys players will take the field in specialty jerseys four times throughout the season, all of which will be auctioned off to benefit great causes. The first jersey auction takes place on Saturday, June 14 with a Star Wars jersey benefiting Sophie and Madigan's Playground. Then, during Hockey Night on July 11, players will be wearing special Capitals themed jerseys benefiting the National Foundation for Cancer Research. Next, on Saturday, August 2, players will wear Touched by Cancer jerseys to benefit the American Cancer Society. The final jersey auction of 2025 will take place on Friday, August 15 during Art in the Park Night with Keys players wearing artist created jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Frederick Arts Council.

New this year, the Keys will host an escape room with Surelocked In Escape Games Tuesday, June 10 through Friday, June 13, with the escape room on Thursday, June 12 taking place after-hours due to Senior Day presented by Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence at 11 a.m. All the other escape rooms during the week will take place during the game in a marked suite.

On Friday, June 27, Keyote will celebrate his birthday alongside various special guests at his character picnic. Also, as a special gift, the first 1,000 fans at Nymeo Field will receive a Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of Nymeo Federal Credit Union. The night concludes with postgame fireworks presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union.

The Keys will host their annual Scout Night presented by Wegmans on Saturday, July 12 at 6 p.m. All scouts are welcome to attend the game and postgame fireworks super show presented by Wegmans. After the game, scout troops who have signed up can sleep over on the field complete with a movie on the videoboard.

Water parks and baseball will once again combine on Thursday, July 31 at 12 p.m. for Super Splash Day with the big Kahuna slide, an oversized Slip N' Slide, and various water activities for fans to enjoy.

The famous Candy Drop presented by Giant Food will return on Sunday, August 3 after the game at 3 p.m. Make sure to look up during the candy drop to witness a helicopter dropping hundreds of pounds of candy onto the field for kids to collect.

Fan Appreciation Night takes place on Sunday, August 31 at 6 p.m. complete with a Keyote Bobblehead giveaway presented by Graphcom and fan raffle. The night concludes with postgame fireworks sponsored by DCA Technology Partners.

Back again this season: Kids Courtesy Admission. All youth athletes aged 12 and under can take part in Kids Courtesy Admission every Sunday-Thursday home game. Youth athletes who are wearing their sports uniform and accompanied by an adult with a regularly priced ticket can receive a free ticket at the Keys box office.

Taphouse Tuesdays and Wag Wednesdays return for the 2025 season at Nymeo Field. During every Tuesday home game, fans can enjoy local craft beer specials at the 4 1/2 Inning Taphouse. During every Wednesday home game starting on June 11, fans are welcome to bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark complete with a pre-game dog parade as well as post-game dogs run the bases. Visit our website to register a dog for the 2025 season.

New this season: Friends and Family 4 Pack! Every Thursday home game groups of 4 can save on tickets with 4 field level seats for just $44. Have more than 4? Grab additional tickets for just $10 each.

Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley will be back in 2025 for every Sunday home game. Families can enjoy a game of catch in the Keys outfield for the first half hour when gates open and players will be able to sign autographs on the concourse during that time.

Single game tickets will also go on sale starting on Friday, April 25, with the Frederick Keys single game ticket sale taking place all day long. Fans who purchase a ticket in person at our box office can head over to the team store to save 10% on their entire order.

Ticket Release Sale - April 25 from 9am to 5pm online and at Nymeo Field

9am to 12pm - Field level $12, Reserved level $10, General Admission $8

12pm to 3pm - Field level $13, Reserved level $11, General Admission $9

3pm to 5pm - Field level $14, Reserved level $12, General Admission $10

5pm to 11:59pm online only - Field level $14, Reserved level $12, General Admission $10

Get your single game tickets by visiting our website, calling our box office at 301-815-9939, or visiting our box office starting April 25.

Full Promotional Schedule:

The Keys will open the 2025 season on Wednesday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium against the West Virginia Black Bears. Please note that all Keys promotions are subject to change at any time throughout the 2025 season.

June 2025:

June 4: Opening Night, Magnet Schedule presented by Aero Energy

June 5: End of School Year Bash presented by Malloy Law Offices, Magnet Schedule presented by Aero Energy

June 10: Taphouse Tuesday, $1 Dog Night presented by Berks Foods, Escape Room, Magnet Schedule presented by Aero Energy

June 11: Bark in the Park Presented by Dogtopia, Escape Room, Magnet Schedule presented by Aero Energy

June 12: Senior Day presented by the Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence, Magnet Schedule presented by Aero Energy, after hours Escape Room

June 13: Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Fireworks presented by American Disposal Systems, Friday the Thirteenth Theme Night, Escape Room, Magnet Schedule presented by Aero Energy

June 14: Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Star Wars Night with Jersey Auction benefiting Sophie and Madigan's Playground, Fireworks Super Show, Magnet Schedule presented by Aero Energy, Play Ball Weekend

June 15: Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Father's Day, Magnet Schedule presented by Aero Energy

June 24 - June 26: 3-day Baseball Camp (8 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

June 24: Taphouse Tuesday

June 25: Wag Wednesday, Wine Wednesday

June 26: Night Out at the Keys presented by the Frederick Center and Giant Food

June 27: Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union, Keyote's Birthday Character Picnic, Advocates for Homeless Families Pack the Park, Fireworks presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union,

June 28: Wrestling Night with Mickie James, Report Card Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Fireworks Super Show presented by Premium Distributors of Maryland

June 29: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Report Card Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Meet the Team, Meet the Team Poster presented by Woodsboro Bank, Character Picnic

July 2025:

July 3: Fireworks Extravaganza - Independence Day Celebration presented by Magic Mountain Chimney Sweeps

July 11: Hockey Night with the Washington Capitals, Jersey Auction benefiting the National Foundation for Cancer Research, Koozie Jersey Giveaway, Fireworks presented by Mattress Warehouse

July 12: Scout Night presented by Wegmans, Fireworks Super Show presented by Wegmans

July 19: Fireworks Super Show presented by Holy Family Catholic Community, Olivia Rubini Post Game Concert

July 20: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Summer Reading Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Giveaway Sponsored by the Common Market, Christmas in July, Character Picnic,

July 21: Youth Baseball and Softball Day

July 22: Taphouse Tuesday, Sensory Friendly Night

July 29: Taphouse Tuesday

July 30: Wag Wednesday, Dog Car Magnet Giveaway presented by Mobile Vet Surgery

July 31: Super Splash Day

August 2025:

August 1: 90's Night, Food Pantry Collection Drive, Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union, Fireworks presented by Brewer's Alley and First United Bank and Trust

August 2: Cancer Awareness Night, Jersey Auction benefiting the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society Pack the Park, Fireworks Super Show presented by Community Radiology Associates

August 3: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Meet the Team, Meet the Team Poster presented by Woodsboro Bank, Candy Drop presented by Giant Food, Character Picnic

August 12: Educator's Day presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Taphouse Tuesday

August 13: Video Game Night, Wag Wednesday

August 14: Back to School Bash Carnival

August 15: Art in the Park, Jersey Auction benefiting the Frederick Arts Council, Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley Donation Drive, Wine and Paint Night, Fireworks presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley

August 16: Faith Night with Concert, Fireworks Super Show

August 17: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Touch a Truck with the Frederick County Public Library, Character Picnic

August 28: Ft. Detrick Night presented by En-Net Services

August 29: Veteran Appreciation Night, Platoon VSC Patriotic Hat Auction, Reversible Maryland Flag Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by IBEW 24, Fireworks presented by IBEW 24

August 30: Guns vs Hoses Pregame Softball Game, Western Night with Mechanical Bull, Fireworks Super Show presented by South Mountain Creamery

August 31: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Fan Appreciation Night, Keyote Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Graphcom, Fireworks presented by DCA Technology Partners

September 2025:

September 1: Labor Day, Labor Day BBQ

September 2: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Night, Taco Tuesday, Taphouse Tuesday

September 3: Orange Out, Mutts Gone Nuts Dog In-Game Performance, Wag Wednesday

Fans can purchase or renew ticket plans or book a group outing by calling 301-815-9900.

