Cutters Opening Night & Single Game Tickets on Sale May 1

Opening night and single game tickets for all 2025 Williamsport Crosscutters home games go on sale Thursday, May 1 at 10am. The Crosscutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on June 4 in Trenton with the home opener slated for Friday, June 6 when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The Crosscutters box office at Journey Bank Ballpark is open during the preseason and all non-home game days Monday-Friday 10am-4pm (closed 1pm-2pm). Tickets can also be ordered online at crosscutters.com or by phone at (570) 326-3389.

Single-game ticket prices start at $8 and remain unchanged from 2024. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are also available. Bonus Books contain ten undated ticket vouchers and offer substantial savings over single game prices.

New this year, the Cutters have partnered with TicketReturn as the official ticketing provider of Cutters Baseball. This move brings enhancements to the ticket purchasing experience, with more features that will help fans easily manage their Cutters game tickets. When purchasing tickets online, fans are reminded to be sure they are buying directly from the links on the team's official website, crosscutters.com. Ordering from third-party ticket websites means paying more than you should to attend a Cutters game.

Game times for the 2025 season are the same as in past seasons with all Monday-Saturday games starting at 6:35pm. Sunday games feature a 4:05pm first pitch. The only exceptions are 1:05pm games scheduled for July 4 and September 1 (Labor Day). Main gates open 1 hour prior to game time.

For more information on all Cutters ticket plans and the full 2025 game schedule, visit crosscutters.com or call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389. The teams full slate of promotions is scheduled to be announced next week.

