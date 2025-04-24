Rock Never Stops Tribute Show to Perform at Eastwood Field on Saturday, August 2nd

NILES, OH - The Rock Never Stops Show, presented by Primanti Bros., will perform at Eastwood Field on Saturday, August 2nd. The bands performing include: Jovi (Bon Jovi), Armageddon (Def Leppard), Rattrap (Ratt Tribute Band) and Rock of Love (Poison Tribute Band). The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open at 6pm and the show will begin on the Ohio Lottery Stage at 7pm.

Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now at mvscrappers.com and at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. A limited number of suites are available for $325 each.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and the Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2025 season at Eastwood Field on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

