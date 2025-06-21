Keys Fall to Scrappers Saturday Night on the Road

June 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, OH - The Frederick Keys dropped the second game of the three-game series to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Saturday night, falling by a score of 12-0 at Eastwood Field.

Led by a nine-run bottom of the fifth inning for the Scrappers, the Keys could not put together a late rally on the road, and will look for the series win Sunday afternoon in Northeast Ohio.

Mahoning Valley scored the game's first run of the evening in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly, giving the home team an early 1-0 lead through an inning of play in game two of the three-game series.

After both sides went off the board offensively in the second inning, Chieh-Han Huang (Taiwan College) got a second consecutive scoreless frame in the bottom of the third, allowing the Keys to remain down by only one going into the fourth at Eastwood Field.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, the Scrappers exploded for nine runs on nine hits in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 10-0 lead into the sixth against Frederick Saturday night.

A two-run homer extended the Scrappers lead to 12 in the bottom of the sixth, but Aubrey Smith (UNC Wilimgton) finished the frame strong and kept his team fighting entering the seventh in Niles.

Brandon Cain (Oklahoma) finished with two strikeouts and a scoreless bottom of the seventh on the hill, and Drew Blake (Oklahoma State) followed it up in the bottom of the eighth with a 1-2-3 frame, taking the contest into the ninth with the Scrappers up by 12.

Despite the Keys putting two runners on base in the top of the ninth, the Scrappers secured the shutout victory as the Keys went scoreless in the final frame Saturday night at Eastwood Field with Mahoning Valley winning 12-0 in game two of the series.

The Keys conclude the five-game and six-day road trip Sunday afternoon against the Scrappers, with first pitch from Eastwood Field set for 2:05 p.m.







