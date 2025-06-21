Evans Runs Wild, But Spikes Fall to Thunder, 8-4, on Saturday

June 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Matthew Evans tied a State College Spikes record with four stolen bases on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, but Jakob Poturnak's bases-clearing double in the ninth was the difference maker as the Trenton Thunder took an 8-4 decision.

Evans, an 18-year-old infielder from Stone Mountain, Georgia who is committed to East Tennessee State, joined Darren Seferina (August 23, 2014 at Jamestown), Brock Wills (July 11, 2024 vs. Mahoning Valley) and Parker Coddou (August 11, 2024 at West Virginia) in the Spikes' (5-6) record book. The Redan High School product stole second base and third base in succession in both the first and third innings.

State College took a 4-3 lead into the ninth before Juju Stevens started a Trenton (6-8) surge with a one-out double. Carsten Sabathia followed with a walk before Evin Sullivan tied the game with a single. Brayden Fraasman then reached on a slow-rolling base hit to the right side of the infield to load the bases and set up Poturnak to bring in three runs.

The Spikes started the scoring with three runs in the first on a wild pitch, Carmelo Musacchia's single and a Javon Hernandez sacrifice fly.

Rodney Shultz (1-1) took the loss for the Spikes, while Andrew Ronne (2-0) picked up the win in relief for the Thunder.

Sunday, the Spikes complete their homestand with the finale of a three-game series against the Thunder. State College's starting pitcher for the 6:35 p.m. game is not yet determined, while Trenton is scheduled to send a new arrival, left-hander Joe Ariola, to the hill.

It will be a Sunday Funday at the ballpark, presented by Big Froggy 101. The Sunday Funday slate includes Kids Eat Free for the first 250 fans 12 and under with a voucher good for a free hot dog, chips and soda, a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., and half-price on all 16 oz. Hard Seltzers and 16 oz.Iron City, IC Light & IC Light Mango products from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The fun finishes with Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health after the game, and members of Ike's Kids Club get into the game for FREE! For more information, and to sign up for Ike's Kids Club, visit https://www.mlbdraftleague.com/state-college/tickets/kidsclub.

Tickets for Sunday's game, plus every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.