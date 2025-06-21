Knox & Co. Lock It Down

June 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

For the second night in a row at Kendrick Family Ballpark, pitching was the story of the game as the Williamsport Crosscutters came out on top of the West Virginia Black Bears 1-0 on Saturday night.

Cutters starting pitcher Connor Knox was dominate on the hill tonight in his Williamsport debut, taking a no-hitter 4.2 innings before allowing a two-out single in the fifth. He would earn the win (1-0) after making way for the bullpen to take over in the sixth.

Ryan Faulks (Hold, 2) would pick up right where Knox left off, keeping the shutout intact while allowing just one hit, walking one, and striking out three.

Jed Boyle would go the final two innings on the mound for Williamsport and kept the shutout rolling. Boyle would earn the save (2) allowing no hits, no walks, and striking out two.

Offensively, catcher Boston Smith would score the first and only run of the ballgame for either side in the top of the first as he reached with a two-out ground-rule double to right-center and immediately was driven in on an RBI single from first baseman Taeg Gollert.

Tonight's win gives Williamsport the series win over West Virginia and moves the Crosscutters into first place in the MLB Draft League First Half standings, now leading the Black Bears by a game. The Cutters will now go for the series sweep of the Black Bears tomorrow night at Kendrick Family Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

WP: Connor Knox (1-0) LP: Joe Ruzicka (0-1) SV: Jed Boyle (2)

Crosscutters Record: 8-4 Next Game: Sunday, June 22nd at West Virginia, 6:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, June 24th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

