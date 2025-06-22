Cutters Unable To Complete Sweep

June 22, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Despite dominate pitching allowing Williamsport to take the first two games of the series, the magic couldn't continue as the Crosscutters fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 6-2 on Sunday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Williamsport offense was not able to find the scoreboard until the top of the seventh inning. Former Northwestern quarterback turned Cutters outfielder Jack Lausch was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Hayden Jatczak reached via a walk. That would bring up Matthew Bardowell who crushed his first triple of the season to right field.

Unfortunately, that would be the only runs the Cutters would manage in the contest.

Cade Davis got the start for Williamsport tonight and suffered the loss (1-2) after 2.2 innings of work, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

The debuting Nick Putnam, along with Jake Moss and Tyler Dietz, would see work out of the bullpen with Putnam and Moss each allowing one run on one hit while Dietz had a no-hit inning of relief.

The loss tonight drops Williamsport back into a tie for 1st Place in the MLB Draft League Standings with West Virginia.

Williamsport will enjoy a league off-day tomorrow before opening a three-game series against the rival State College Spikes at Journey Bank Ballpark beginning on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: David Leslie (3-0) LP: Cade Davis (1-2) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 9-5 Next Game: Tuesday, June 24th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, June 24th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

