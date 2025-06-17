Spikes, Scrappers Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

June 17, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Tuesday night's game between the State College Spikes and Mahoning Valley Scrappers was canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up.

Fans holding tickets for Tuesday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2025 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on Monday through Friday game days, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday game days, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 and select option 2 for more information on ticket redemptions.

The Spikes will continue their homestand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with what is now the opener of a two-game series against the Scrappers on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Dayne Pengelly (0-0), who was slated to start both Sunday and Tuesday before both outings were scratched by the weather, is now scheduled to get the ball for the Spikes on Wednesday. Right-hander Terry Hayes (0-0) was set to start on the mound for the Scrappers on Tuesday.

The matchup will take place on a Glizzy and Wine Wednesday at the ballpark, presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio. Fans can enjoy half-price hot dogs throughout the game, and fans of age can enjoy half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

More ighlights include a spectacular post-game FIREWORKS show in tandem with Autism Acceptance Night presented by the Central PA Autism Community on Saturday, June 21, as well as the Army, Navy & Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, June 20.

The homestand also features the rest of the Spikes' Daily Value Promotions, including the season debuts of Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

Tickets for all five games left in the homestand, plus every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

