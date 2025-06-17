Tuesday's Cutters Game Canceled

June 17, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Tuesday night's Williamsport Crosscutters game against the Frederick Keys has been canceled due to rain. Per MLB Draft League rules, this game will not be made-up.

All tickets dated June 17, 2025 can be exchanged in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2025 Cutters home game (excluding playoffs).

The 2024 Championship Photo Giveaway has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 2nd against the Trenton Thunder.

Financial Services Night #1 has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 29th against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Williamsport and Frederick will begin the now two-game series on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field featuring an appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, presented by Eat & Run Restaurant and Catering, FastBridge Fiber, Susquehanna Trailways and WILQ, along with the first Wing Wednesday of the season.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.







