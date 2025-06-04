Cutters Dominant In 2024 Championship Rematch

June 4, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







272 days after Williamsport defeated the Trenton in the 2024 MLB Draft League Championship, the Crosscutters dominated en route to a 13-4 win on Opening Night 2025 in a championship rematch against the Thunder at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Williamsport's offense was led by Washington State product Logan Johnstone who went 3 for 5 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and two RBI out of the nine hole in the lineup. Cal State Fullerton's Matthew Bardowell recorded the first Cutters home run of the season, a two run 370-foot blast, in the first inning of the game during a 1 for 2 night with three walks and a total of four RBI. Hayden Jatczak of Kent State also added two RBI on a 2 for 5 night.

Cade Davis of George Washington earned the Opening Night win on the hill for the Cutters after a five-inning start.

Davis allowed two runs, both unearned, on four hits with no walks and one strikeout. Cal State Fullerton's Ryan Faulks earned his first hold of the young season after two innings of relief, allowing one earned run on one hit, three walks, and two strikeouts. Utah ' s Merit Jones went the final two innings for Williamsport in a non-save situation, allowing one unearned run on one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.

Williamsport and Trenton will wrap-up their two-game season opening series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

WP: Cade Davis (1-0) LP: Miguel Sime (0-1) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 1-0 Next Game: Thursday, June 5th at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 6th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Opening Night 2025, Replica Championship Ring Giveaway, Schedule Magnet Giveaway







