Rain Stops Opening Night 2025 in the Bottom of the 2nd

June 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

A lingering rainstorm forced the cancelation of tonight's game between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the bottom of the 2nd inning. By MLB Draft League rules, tonight's game will not be resumed and stats will not be counted.

Crosscutters starter Dylan Alonso struggled with his command, issuing four walks over his two innings of work.

The right-hander out of Columbia State CC allowed three runs, all earned, on two hits.

The Cutters offense started to get things rolling in the bottom of the 2nd inning, just before the rains came. Matthew Bardowell doubled to right center and scored a run on a RBI single from Matt Ilgenfritz.

Scrappers pitcher Adam Falinski worked a clean 1st inning before allowing three-straight batters to reach to open up the 2nd inning.

Williamsport and Mahoning Valley will begin their now two-game series Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Crosscutters Record: 2-0 Next Game: Saturday, June 7th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: June 7th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

