Pork Roll Comeback Effort Comes Up Short, Keys Take Game One

June 6, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Pork Roll presented by NJM Insurance Group, dropped a close one to the Frederick Keys in the first game of three on Friday night by a final of 2-1. The Pork Roll had their chances but defense and pitching prevailed for Frederick in the game one victory. The Keys jumped out to a 2-0 lead scoring a run-in consecutive innings in their half of the fourth and fifth.

Trenton would have a response in the bottom of the fifth, when Aaron Graeber (Delaware) singled and advanced to second on a fielding error in right field. Graeber would come around to score on a two out RBI-single off the bat of Evin Sullivin (Binghamton) cutting the lead in half.

The Pork Roll were unable to capitalize on three Keys errors and ran themselves into an obscure 9-5-4 double play in the bottom of the seventh that would have tied the game at two. In the ninth, the Pork Roll loaded the bases starting with a one-out Cole Leach (Oklahoma) double, a walk from Juju Stevens (Georgia Southern), and a single from Graeber. The Keys would not flinch however, rolling a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Your Trenton Thunder continue their series with the Frederick Keys on Saturday, June 7th at 6:00. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Back to the Future Night and Post Game Fireworks!

