Trenton Thunder Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







Trenton, N.J. - The Managing Partners and shareholders of the Trenton Thunder announced today that they have agreed to sell the club to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates professional baseball teams across North America. The Thunder will continue to compete in the MLB Draft League, a six-team league featuring a split-season amateur-professional format, and remain guided by their existing front office staff, led by President Jeff Hurley and General Manager Jon Bodnar.

Founded in 1994, the Thunder have been a central part of Mercer County's sports and entertainment landscape for more than three decades, combining a proud on- field history with one of the most consistently strong fan followings in the region. The club previously served as the Double- A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers (1994), Boston Red Sox (1995 -2002) and New York Yankees (2003-2020), capturing four Eastern League championships over that span.

Since joining the Draft League in 2021, the Thunder have remained a cornerstone of both the Mercer County community and the broader New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania regions, highlighted by winning the league's inaugural championship and leading it in attendance every season since its inception five years ago. The club plays at Trenton Thunder Ballpark along the Delaware River, a scenic setting that has become a destination for baseball and family entertainment.

Mercer County has agreed that Samuel J. Plumeri Sr. Field -- named in 1999 in honor of the father of former Mercer County Sheriff Sam Plumeri Jr. and Thunder Managing Partner Joe Plumeri -- will retain its name in perpetuity, recognizing his legacy of bringing baseball back to Trenton.

The ballpark has undergone significant upgrades in recent years through a multi -million- dollar transformation designed to enhance both the player and fan experience, refiÃâecting continued investment in the future of the Trenton Thunder by New Jersey and Mer cer County. Among the improvements is the new Victory Lounge, which offers suite - and lounge-level guests an elevated in-game experience with an exclusive menu, in-seat wait service and a full-service bar.

"We are incredibly proud of what the Thunder organization has meant to this community over the past three decades," said Joe Plumeri, Managing Partner of the Thunder. "From championships on the field to unforgettable nights at Samuel J. Plumeri Sr. Field, this club has always been about bringing people together. Our vision was always about families and building the community. We believe DBH is the right partner to build on that legacy and ensure the Thunder remain a vibrant part of the Mercer County and th e Regional sports landscape for years to come."

"The Thunder have a tremendous history and a fiercely devoted fan base," said Jeff Hurley, President of the Thunder. "Joining DBH brings additional resources and opportunities while allowing us to continue delivering the fun, creative and community-driven experience our fans have come to expect at Trenton Thunder Ballpark."

"We're proud to welcome DBH to Mercer County," said Dan Benson, Mercer County Executive. "I want to thank the outgoing team ownership of Joe Plumeri, Joe Finley, and Joe Caruso, who have done so much to make Trenton Thunder a pillar of our community. For years the team has brought people together from across the County and our region, and this next chapter, represents an exciting opportunity to build on that legacy. We look forward to working alongside DBH for many years to come to ensure the ballpark remains a vibrant destination for families and fans."

Through its roster of clubs, DBH is on a mission to create lifelong memories at ballparks across North America. The organization focuses on strengthening beloved baseball brands through professional management, innovation and investment, while supporting the unique identity and community presence of each club.

"The Thunder are a historic franchise in a terrific market with an incredibly loyal fan base - adding them to the DBH family was simply too good an opportunity to pass up," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "They have tremendous support from the state and county and are a perfect fit for our roster. We're excited to bring them into the DBH ecosystem and build on the strong foundation already in place at Trenton Thunder Ballpark."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the MLB Draft League and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 7, 2026

Trenton Thunder Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner - Trenton Thunder

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