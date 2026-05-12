Thunder Transform to "Fighting Finches" for One Night in 2026

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce a new alternate identity ahead of the 2026 season in partnership with the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey, the Fighting Finches! Set to debut for one-night only, the Fighting Finches identity i s inspired by New Jersey's state bird, the eastern goldfinch. Fighting Finches merchandise is available now at the Thunder Company Store and online at thunder.shopbaseballcollective.com.

The eastern goldfinch was adopted as New Jersey's official state bird in 1935.

It is a small, common finch recognized by the male's bright yellow summer plumage with a black cap, wings, and tail. They are year-round residents often seen at bird feeders, particularly enjoying sunflower seeds.

You can catch the Fighting Finches make their 2026 debut against the State College Spikes on July 30th at 7:00PM on Garden State Night, presented by the Girls Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey, featuring Postgame Fireworks.

Fans will also have the chance to win select game-worn Fighting Finches jersey at an on-field jersey auction to benefit the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey.

"Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey are honored to be part of Garden State Night at Trenton Thunder," says Kimberly Bryson, Chief Operations Officer. "This is an exciting opportunity, with our Girl Scouts throwing out the first pitch. We wish the Fighting Finches the best of luck and hope to see you there!"

"We are so excited to honor the great state of New Jersey on Garden State Night with the Fighting Finches taking over our Ballpark," said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "This alternate identity is something our entire State can take pride in. Being able to partner with the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey for the debut of the Fighting Finches has made Garden State Night one to look forward to and get excited about."

Your Trenton Thunder open the 2026 season on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:00 against the Aberdeen IronBirds! Single game tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 12, 2026

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