Thunder Continue 'Strike Outs for Community Program' for 2026 Season

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are pleased to announce the return of a community initiative in partnership with First Bank, Stark & Stark PC, and Fulton Bank called the "Strike Outs for Community Program"

for the second consecutive season. For each strike out recorded by a Thunder Pitcher, a combined ten-dollar donation will be made to a non-profit selected prior to each season. For the 2026 season the "Strike Outs for Community Program" will benefit the Rescue Mission of Trenton. Since 1915, the Rescue Mission of Trenton has been providing food, shelter, and life-changing opportunities for everyone who walks through their doors.

In 2025 the Thunder pitching staff totaled 659 strikeouts across 76 games, which raised $6,590 for the Capital Area YMCA. At every Thunder home game in 2026, an announcement will be made following the final out highlighting the number of strike outs recorded in the game, the amount to be donated by Fulton Bank, Stark & Stark, and First Bank, as well as a season total update.

"The Rescue Mission of Trenton does extraordinary work every day supporting individuals and families facing some of life's greatest challenges. By providing food, shelter, recovery support, and a path forward, the organization is making a meaningful difference across the Trenton community. We are proud to support that work through the 2026 Strike Outs for Community Program"

- Pat Ryan, President and CEO, First Bank.

"We are thrilled to have the 'Strike Outs for Community Program' back at Trenton Thunder Ballpark for the 2026 season" said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "With the success that we saw on the mound and the impact we made in our community, it made perfect sense for us to continue this great initiative with three outstanding local organizations ."

Your Trenton Thunder open the 2026 season on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:00 against the Aberdeen IronBirds! Single game tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







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