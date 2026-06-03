Opening Day Crowd of 6,235 on Hand for Thunder's First Victory

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder won their Opening Day contest with the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday night, by a final of 6-1 in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,235. The Thunder took the first lead of the contest in the bottom of the first when Houston product Cade Climie singled home Chase Swain to give them a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Aberdeen would respond with a solo home run from IronBirds first basemen Hollis Porter over the right field fence. After three solid innings on the mound from starter Holden Herring, the Thunder bullpen delivered six innings of scoreless baseball with six strikeouts. David Hinojosa, Andrew Berg, and Nate Bennett combined allowed just one hit in relief.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Thunder took advantage of four walks in the inning to push across five runs. After consecutive walks to Brett Patten and Carsten Sabathia, and a hit by pitch to Cade Climie, Jake Koonin brought home the second run on a bases loaded walk. Second basemen Grant Gray came through with a two-RBI single the opposite way to score Sabathia and Climie making it a 4-1 lead. After a double steal from Koonin and Gray, Joek Rivera brought home the fifth run on a ground out to short. The Thunder scored their fifth run of the inning on a passed ball that scored Grant Gray.

Your Thunder play game two of their three game series with the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday, June 3rd at 7:00 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







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