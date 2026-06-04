Thunder Take First Two from IronBirds, Chance to Sweep Thursday Night

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder won their second consecutive game of the season against the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 4-3. After falling behind early in the top of the third, they would have a response in the bottom of the fourth when Carsten Sabathia would tie the game at one on an RBI-single.

Later in the fifth, Aberdeen would regain the lead on a Colin Priest single that plated JT Taylor to make it 2-1. In the bottom of the frame the Thunder would respond when Chase Swain delivered a two-run single to give Trenton their first lead of the night at 3-2.

The Thunder tacked on one more in the sixth when Joek Rivera-Colon plated Cade Climie on a sac-fly to right field. In the top of the eighth Aberdeen would get one back, but that would be all that they pushed across in the late frames.

For the second straight night the Thunder called on right-hander Nate Bennett out of Niagara for the final three outs, earning his first save of the season.

Your Thunder go for the series sweep against the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday, June 4th at 7:00 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for our Pride Celebration & Post Game Fireworks presented by BristolMyers Squibb For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 3, 2026

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