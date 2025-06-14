West Virginia Wins Fourth Straight Game, 2-1, Over State College

June 14, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears earned their fourth consecutive win after beating the State College Spikes on Saturday evening. Strong performances from both teams' pitchers kept the game close, but the Bears prevailed in the 2-1 victory, keeping a clean 4-0 record at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Continuing the trend of solid starting pitchers, Will Rogers took the mound for the Black Bears. The Michigan graduate threw 3.2 innings allowing just four hits with three strikeouts. Reliever Tanner Perry entered in the fourth with State College in scoring position. Perry ended the inning on his first offering as Spikes shortstop Matt Evans popped a ball to right fielder Ben Lumsden. Through the next two innings, the former Illinois State Redbird punched out three more, retiring the side in the sixth.

On the other side of the plate, the Bears' bats stayed cold for a second straight game with six team hits. West Virginia took an early lead in the first when Judah Morris doubled to score Sam Miller, but six scoreless innings followed as the Black Bears struggled at the plate. In the third frame, Jonny McGill roped his third double of the season into left field but was stranded. Catcher Beau Sylvester got on base with a hit in the bottom of the fourth, but he was caught stealing second.

State College tied the game before the stretch on a single from Landen Johnson that scored Eric Colaco. Determined to win the game in regulation, the Bears finally awoke in the bottom of the eighth. Miller advanced along the basepaths, getting in scoring position on a groundout at first. A clutch single from McGill brought home Miller from second for the game winning run.

The Black Bears defense shone for another night, allowing one run on seven hits. West Virginia's arms combined for 10 strikeouts with Rogers and Perry notching three apiece. A complete performance for the Bears' pitching staff, the team currently ranks first in the MLB Draft League with a 2.93 ERA.

With the win, the Black Bears (6-2) maintain sole possession of first place in the MLB Draft League standings. West Virginia returns tomorrow for the final game against the State College Spikes on Father's Day. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and gates open at 5:00 p.m. with a Father's Day hat giveaway for the first 500 fans. For more information, visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

