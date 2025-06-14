Keys Suffer Tight Loss to Scrappers Saturday Night

June 14, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped the second game of a the three-game series to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Saturday night, losing by a score of 4-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys could not make a late rally after the Scrappers scored three runs in the top of the eighth, and now look ahead to the series finale Sunday afternoon in the Key City.

Alton Davis (Georgia) began his career with the Keys on a high note after recording a scoreless top of the first on the mound, allowing the score to remain even at 0-0 through an inning of play in the second game of the series.

After a scoreless second inning for both sides, an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third from Trey Lipsey (Ohio State) gave the Keys a 1-0 lead through three innings at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following both sides going off the board in the fourth, a solo homer for Mahoning Valley tied things up in the fifth, as each sided finished with one run on three hits through the first five innings of play in the Key City.

With both sides going scoreless in the sixth, Drew Blake (Oklahoma State) got himself a scoreless top of the seventh, taking the contest into the eighth with the Scrappers and Keys still tied at one apiece.

Mahoning Valley took its first lead of the night with a three-run top of the eighth courtesy of a two-RBI single and an RBI sacrifice fly, handing the visitors a 4-1 lead entering the ninth Saturday night.

The Keys did not score in the bottom of the ninth, as the Scrappers took down the Keys 4-1 Saturday night, securing the series win Saturday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys conclude their first six-game homestand of the season Sunday afternoon against the Scrappers, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game will represent the first Sunday Funday of the season presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley. It will also be Father's Day at the ballpark along with the conclusion of Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts. It will also be the last day fans can take home the 2025 Magnet Schedule courtesy of Aero Energy.







