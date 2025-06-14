Dew The Dewberry

June 14, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Amman Dewberry ripped the go-ahead, two-run, triple inside the first base bag, completing the Cutters comeback, as Williamsport took the second game of the series.

Dewberry finished the night 2-for-5 with the triple, two RBI and a run scored. Dewberry entered batting .158 and without a RBI.

Hayden Jatczak collected a multi-hit night, finishing 2-for-5 with a double in the 7th inning, helping set up the go-ahead triple from Dewberry.

The Cutters bullpen saw five pitchers combine to work six innings of one run relief, giving the Cutters offense time to battle back. Tyler Dietz, Dakota Stone and Brad Rudis faced the minimum over the last three innings, striking out six batters.

Brad Rudis earned his second save of the season, striking out two of the three batters he faced in the top of the 9th inning.

WP: Tyler Deitz (1-0) LP: Jarrett Bonet (1-1) SV: Brad Rudis (2)

Crosscutters Record: 5-3 Next Game: Sunday, June 15th vs Trenton, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: June 15th vs Trenton, 4:05 p.m.

Promotion: Baseball Bingo, Kids Run The Bases, Cutters Autograph Booth







