Mahoning Valley Scrappers Collaborate with the Youngstown Clothing Company to Offer Exclusive Shirt

April 10, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce a collaboration with The Youngstown Clothing Company to offer an exclusive Scrappers shirt.

With the purchase of this exclusive Scrappers Fanatic shirt, fans will also receive a 2025 game voucher (good for any game date) and $10 loaded value (valid for in-stadium concessions or merchandise). This exclusive shirt starts at $32 and is only available online at mvscrappers.com.

About The Youngstown Clothing Company: The Youngstown Clothing Company was founded in 2016 with a mission to design high-quality, vintage-inspired apparel that lets the people of Mahoning and Trumbull counties proudly showcase their hometown pride. With our newest retail location at Eastwood Mall, we're excited to serve our communities with a unique collection that celebrates Youngstown's spirit and history.

Every design tells a story-from t-shirts and fleece made in the USA to licensed collegiate apparel for Ohio State, Kent State, and Youngstown State. Our collections pay tribute to the people, landmarks, and resilient spirit that define our Valley. Join us in putting Youngstown back on the map, one shirt at a time, and wear your pride in style!

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Night at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

