Scrappers Opening Homestand at Eastwood Field Is June 4-5

May 28, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Wednesday, June 4 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

It's Opening Night at Eastwood Field! Be sure to get here early for a live pre-game performance by The Suns of Beaches band starting at 5pm. The first 1,000 adults 18+ will receive a Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of the Ohio Lottery. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open at 5pm. Specialty Team Margaritaville Jerseys are presented by Foxconn with jersey proceeds benefiting Habitat for Humanity Mahoning Valley. Bid at livesource.com or at the game. It's Military Appreciation Night presented by Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. Be sure to stick around after the game for the biggest fireworks show of the season presented by Meijer, SERVPRO, 21 WFMJ and WBCB with fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks.

Thursday, June 5 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

It's the first BUCK NIGHT of the season presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long. It's Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night presented by the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition. K-12 students and their parents can get a unique look into the world of STEM education and opportunities for careers at leading organizations in the Valley with interactive, hands-on exhibits, 3D animations, robotics, virtual reality, and more! It's also a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Joe Dickey Electric. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will at 5:30pm.

