Miss Americanas, the Ultimate Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band, to Perform at Eastwood Field on August 1st

May 13, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Miss Americanas, the Ultimate Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band, will perform at Eastwood Field on Friday, August 1st at 7pm. The show is presented by Dave & Buster's. The Miss Americanas, the ultimate unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band based in Newton Falls, OH, brings a fresh twist to celebrating Taylor's music with unique mash-ups, arrangements, and a rock edge. Without directly impersonating her, they create exciting, unpredictable performances that keep audiences on their toes, blending iconic hits in surprising ways. Drawing inspiration from both past tours and fan ideas, their family-friendly show spans Taylor's eras, delivering an unforgettable night of music and surprises.

Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now at mvscrappers.com and at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. A limited number of suites are available for $325 each and a limited number of VIP upgrades are available for $30 each. VIP upgrades include an exclusive lanyard, event t-shirt and early entry for a special acoustic event. There is also a discount offer for 4 for $40 upper box seating available. Get your tickets in advance and prepare for a night filled with nostalgia, joy, and the unforgettable tunes of Taylor Swift. This event is presented by Miss Americanas, a Taylor Swift Tribute Band and Castle On A Cloud Entertainment *** The Miss Americanas is the Ultimate Unofficial Live Band Taylor Swift Tribute. The Miss Americanas and all events are fan-sponsored and are not endorsed by or affiliated with TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities ***

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. The Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2025 season at Eastwood Field on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 13, 2025

Miss Americanas, the Ultimate Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band, to Perform at Eastwood Field on August 1st - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.