Scrappers and the Rich Center for Autism Announce the Return of the Sensory Suite

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and The Rich Center for Autism are excited to announce the return of the Sensory Suite at Eastwood Field. The suite will provide a more calming and inclusive environment for guests at every Scrappers game. Amenities include interactive play displays, sensory kits, lighting options and shades on windows to provide fans with the option of controlling their environment.

The Sensory Suite includes twelve game tickets and three parking passes for each Scrappers game. Families can request games dates and tickets in advance, courtesy of The Rich Center for Autism. The application to request tickets is available at mvscrappers.com.

The Scrappers have also partnered with The Rich Center for Autism to create a specialty jersey that Scrappers players will wear for Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, June 21st. The comic strip baseball themed jersey will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Peanuts. Game worn jerseys, presented by Foxconn, will be auctioned off in person at the game and online at mvscrappers.com and LiveSource.com. Jersey proceeds will benefit The Rich Center for Autism.

Mike Latessa, Executive Director, The Rich Center for Autism states "We're proud to continue our partnership with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, bringing the sensory suite back to the ballpark for a second season and creating a welcoming game-day experience for all families. This year's Autism Awareness Night on June 21st is even more special as we celebrate acceptance, families, and community with the debut of 75th anniversary Peanuts jersey. Good grief, it's going to be a great night!"

Heather Sahli, Scrappers General Manager said "We are extremely proud to partner with The Rich Center for Autism to offer the Sensory Suite at Eastwood Field. We are pleased to continue to welcome our fans with this inclusive space to enjoy a Scrappers game in a more calming and comfortable environment."

